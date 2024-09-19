The microphone in the stumps is always active when Rishabh Pant is around the crease. Usually when he is keeping, Pant keeps the stump mic and the people watching on TV interested but sometimes even when he is batting, he keeps coming up with comments that go viral on the Internet. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
On Thursday, the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, the 26-year-old yet again attracted attention for one his comments that was caught on the stump mic.
During the 16th over of the India innings, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal stole a single after a misdirected throw hit the Indian wicket-keeper batter at the non-striker's end and was deflected to mid-on. Pant's Bangladesh counterpart Litton Das was not very pleased with the run and seemed to have expressed his displeasure to the Indian when he completed the run and reached the striker's end.
Pant had a very straightforward answer to Das' comments. "Usko feko na bhai mujhe kyu mar rhe ho," he told Das, basically telling Bangladesh players to throw the ball to fielders and not hit him. The comments have again captured social media's attention and people are sharing the clip all over the Internet.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Updates
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first under an overcast Chennai sky. Both captains reckoned that the pitch looked spicy for the fast bowlers and the Bangladeshi pacers were right on the money. India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early in the innings as Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud struck thrice to push the hosts on the backfoot.
Pant then combined with Jaiswal to put up a half-century stand before handing Mahmud his fourth wicket. When Pant got out as the fourth wicket, India were 96 in 25.3 overs.