Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India on Thursday in the first Test between the two sides taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh Playing XI
Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said the pitch looked hard and there could be something in it for the seamers early on. India captain Rohit to admitted that the conditions would be challenging for the team. Both teams opted for three seamers in their Playing 11.
This is India's first Test since March when they completed their 4-1 triumph over England at home. Bangladesh, who are fresh from a recent 2-0 drubbing of Pakistan, are no pushovers this time and this will add to India's list of concerns.
It will be a tough challenge for Bangladesh as they take on India who step into a long season with this match. India will be playing 10 Tests in the next few months with an eye on a possible berth in the World Test Championship Final.