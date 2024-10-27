Cricket

Pakistan Announce Squad For Australia, Zimbabwe White Ball Tours: Captain Not Yet Revealed

The captain for any of the sides was not announced but Pakistan recalled their star trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah who all were rested during the last two Tests against England

Pakistan squad for australia zimbabwe
Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
info_icon

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the squad for the white ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe where the team will play three ODIs and three T20Is each. (More Cricket News)

The captain for any of the sides was not announced but Pakistan recalled their star trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah who all were rested during the last two Tests against England. The trio would tour Australia but will not be part of the contingent that goes to Zimbabwe.

Experienced wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will be available for the Australia matches and Zimbabwe ODIs, but will be rested from the Zimbabwe T20Is.

Some domestic performers and those on the periphery of the Pakistan white ball squads have also been included in the team. Only four players, Haseebullah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Salman Ali Agha, will be part of the squads from the start of the Australia tour to the end of Zimbabwe tour.

Pakistan squad for Australia tour

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I SQUAD: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe tour

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan

The Australia tour will run from 4-18 November, while the matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will be played from 24 November to 5 December.

