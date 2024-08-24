Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style

Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary, who has officiated in many international matches, has chosen interesting words to describe Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan's appealing style. (More Cricket News)
In a short clip going viral on social media, Chaudhary could be seen saying that while appealing, Rizwan jumps like a pigeon. Chaudhary also said that before making a decision on Rizwan's appeals, he factors in the Pakistani's excessive appealing habit.
“He appeals a lot. I even told my fellow umpire to stay aware. Har ball pe chillata hai (He keeps shouting on every ball)." Chaudhary said in an episode of 2 sloggers podcast. "Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick (sunscreen)? He keeps jumping like a pigeon."
Chaudhary also said that with so much technology available, tactics like Rizwan's only make the players a butt of jokes.
"See, fact is a good umpire knows who is a good keeper. If the umpire is good, these keepers are losers. Aur itna technology aa gaya hai, kyun apna beizatti karwa rahein ho? Ulta seedha nikla jayega, toh log aap hi ka mazak udayenge (When technology has evolved so much, why do you have to make yourself look bad? People tend to make fun of such things),” Chaudhary said.
Rizwan's theatrics behind the stumps make for various memes on social media.
Currently the wicket-keeper batter is involved in the Bangladesh-Pakistan first Test in Rawalpindi. Rizwan scored his career-best Test score of 171 not out in the first innings of the Test match. However, that was overshadowed by Mushfiqur Rahim's 191 as Bangladesh took a 117-run lead in the first innings.