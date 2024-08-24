Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan prays after scoring century during the second day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan prays after scoring century during the second day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed