Pakistan Test cricket team's vice-captain Saud Shakeel has equaled a 65-year-old record as the Asian giants dominated proceedings on the second day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. (Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)
Shakeel brought up his third Test ton, with a score of 141 in Pakistan's total of 448/6 before declaring with Mohammad Rizwan remaining unbeaten on 171. Bangladesh managed to reach 27/0 at stumps on day 2.
Shakeel went past 1000 runs in Test cricket, equaling Saeed Ahmed's feat from 1959 to become the joint-fastest PAK batter to reach the milestone, with both set of players achieving the feat in 11 Tests and 20 innings.
Fastest To 1000 Test Runs (Among Pakistan Batters):
Saeed Ahmed: 20
Sadiq Mohammad: 22
Javed Miandad: 23
Taufeeq Umar: 24
Abid Al: 24
Abdullah Shafique: 24
Moreover, the southpaw also achieved a Test batting average of 65.17, with only India's Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of him with 68.53 with a minimum of 10 Test innings.
|PLAYER
|BATTING AVERAGE
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)
|68.53
|Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)
|65.17
|Harry Brook (England)
|59.75
|Steve Smith (Australia)
|56.97
|Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
|54.98
Pakistan currently sit sixth in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) and will look to pick points if they manage to beat Bangladesh on home soil.
The top-two sides at the end of the current cycle will play in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's Cricket Ground.