Cricket

PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel scored his Test career's third hundred which came on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 2nd Day_akistans Saud Shakeel celebrates after scoring century
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: akistan's Saud Shakeel celebrates after scoring century against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Pakistan Test cricket team's vice-captain Saud Shakeel has equaled a 65-year-old record as the Asian giants dominated proceedings on the second day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. (Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)

Shakeel brought up his third Test ton, with a score of 141 in Pakistan's total of 448/6 before declaring with Mohammad Rizwan remaining unbeaten on 171. Bangladesh managed to reach 27/0 at stumps on day 2.

Shakeel went past 1000 runs in Test cricket, equaling Saeed Ahmed's feat from 1959 to become the joint-fastest PAK batter to reach the milestone, with both set of players achieving the feat in 11 Tests and 20 innings.

Nathan Lyon in Australian Test whites - (Mike Egerton/PA)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Seeks Spinner Hartley's 'Inputs' To Tame Jaiswal

BY PTI

Fastest To 1000 Test Runs (Among Pakistan Batters):

Saud Shakeel: 20

Saeed Ahmed: 20

Sadiq Mohammad: 22

Javed Miandad: 23

Taufeeq Umar: 24

Abid Al: 24

Abdullah Shafique: 24

Moreover, the southpaw also achieved a Test batting average of 65.17, with only India's Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of him with 68.53 with a minimum of 10 Test innings.

PLAYER BATTING AVERAGE
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) 68.53
Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) 65.17
Harry Brook (England) 59.75
Steve Smith (Australia) 56.97
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 54.98

Pakistan currently sit sixth in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) and will look to pick points if they manage to beat Bangladesh on home soil.

The top-two sides at the end of the current cycle will play in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Two Wickets, Still Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
  4. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel Hit Hundreds To Help Pakistan Take Control - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  2. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  4. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  5. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War
  2. Delhi Auto-Taxi Strike Enters Day 2, Commuters Face Trouble
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Denies Bail To 4 Co-Owners Of Basement
  4. Delhi Records Highest August Rainfall In A Decade, More Downpour Likely: IMD
  5. Uncle Arrested For Rape And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Iceland: Volcano Erupts Again In Reykjanes Peninsula, Spares Grindavik Town
  2. Democrats Reject Gaza Protesters' Demand For Palestinian Speaker: 'The Answer Is No'
  3. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  4. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Two Wickets, Still Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War