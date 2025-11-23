Pakistan A Vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final: Who Will be Crowned As Rising Asian Champions?

Pakistan A will face the Bangladesh A in the finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23. X/Asian Cricket Council

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between PAK A vs BAN A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha taking place at November 23, 2025. Both have clearly been the two best teams of the tournament and have come to the final after beating some strong contenders like India A and Sri Lanka A. The Shaheens kept their nerves to suppress the Sri Lanka A' challenge in the semi-finals by 5 runs courtesy of their spin duo of Sufiyan Muqeem and Saad Masood who took 3 wickets each. On the other hand, Bangladesh A beat favourites India A in a super over thriller to reach the finals. We have an exciting encounter at our hands hands here. Check out the live score and real-time of the final.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Nov 2025, 07:35:58 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final: The news is out! Bangladesh A's captain Akbar Ali has won the toss and has chosen to field first in the finals.