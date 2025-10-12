Cricket

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: See Best Photos From Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan host World Test Championship holders South Africa in the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday, October 12. The series pits the reigning champions against a Pakistan side eager to revive their Test fortunes at home. Spin is expected to play a major role on Lahore’s dry surface under the blazing October sun. South Africa are without skipper Temba Bavuma and lead spinner Keshav Maharaj. At lunch on Day 1, Pakistan are 107 for 1 after 28 overs, off to a solid start. Get live action in pictures of PAK vs RSA right here.