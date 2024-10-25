Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Forecast

Pakistan are playing England in the third Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here are the live streaming and weather forecast for the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and England

Pakistans Kamran Ghulam, left, reacts as he is bowled out by Englands Gus Atkinson. AP Photo
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, left, reacts as he is bowled out by England's Gus Atkinson, right, during day one of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan are up against England in the third Test match of the bilateral series in Rawalpindi. The second day of the Test match will be played on Friday after a busy opening day in Rawalpindi. (Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

England batted first and made 267 runs thanks to half-centuries of Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith. Gus Atkinson also played a cameo with the bat. Pakistan batted for 23 overs on the opening day and lost three wickets.

Saud Shakeel and captain Shan Masood are unbeaten at the crease with identical scores of 16 runs each. Now, they eye to take a big lead in the first innings.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has shown enough turn for the spinners and again Pakistan's spinners claimed all 10 wickets for the third time consecutively in a test series. Sajid Khan took three and Noman Ali struck three wickets.

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Weather Report

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 - Weather Forecast, Rawalpindi.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 - Weather Forecast, Rawalpindi.
It will be a bright and sunny day in Rawalpindi with no sign of rain. There will be hazy sunshine and the weather will be pleasant for the players to play the cricket match. The temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 - Hourly Weather Forecast, Rawalpindi.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 - Hourly Weather Forecast, Rawalpindi.
Live Streaming Details For Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2

When to watch the Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2 action?

The third Test between Pakistan vs England is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 24-28. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST on all days.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

