England's Ben Duckett, centre, and teammates walk off the field on the end of fourth day game of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Aamer Jamal, left, and Salman Ali Agha walk off the field on the end of fourth day game of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Brydon Carse bowls during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Jamie Smith, center, and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, right, during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Brydon Carse, center, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Chris Woakes, center, bowls as umpire Kumar Dharmasena watches during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Gus Atkinson bowls during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Gus Atkinson, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Chris Woakes, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Harry Brook acknowledges crowd as he walks off the field after his dismissal on 317 run during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.