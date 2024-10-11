Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics

England set records and reached milestones in compiling an extraordinary 823-7 declared against Pakistan in Multan. Harry Brook outscored Joe Root in hitting 317, tied for 20th in the list of highest individual scores in test cricket. He became the sixth Englishman to make a triple-hundred, and the first since Graham Gooch in 1990. At stumps on day 4, Pakistan were 152/6, trailing by 115 runs going into the last day of the Test match.