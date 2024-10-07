Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles For PAK Vs ENG Series Opener

Gus Atkinson has got a dream start to his Test career with just a handful of matches played so far. It will be his first Test match outside England and he will try to use his sheer pace against Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam who is going through a lean phase of his career. He is a stylish batter and needs some time to work on his batting. Multan's pitch might come out as a paradise for him and he can score many runs against English bowlers as well. But the battle between the Atkinson and Azam will be worth looking out for.