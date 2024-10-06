Pakistan will host England for the first Test match of the three-Test series starting on Monday, 7 October at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The second Test match will also be played at the same venue while the third and last match will be played in Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)
Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test match due to hamstring and Ollie Pope will do the leadership role in the first Test. Stokes is expected to return for the second Test match.
The Shan Masood-led Pakistan side will try to bounce back after a 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh on the home turf. Some big changes in the playing XI are expected from Masood.
England's Joe Root is just 72 runs behind from breaking the record of Alastair Cook's most Test runs for England. He needs just 10 more catches to overtake Rahul Dravid for the most catches taken in Test cricket.
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Full Squads
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes
Pakistan Vs England: Head-To-Head Record In Tests
England and Pakistan have played against each other in 88 matches and England have won 28 of them while Pakistan have won 21 matches. 39 matches ended with a draw.
Total matches played - 88
England won - 28
Pakistan won - 21
Drawn - 39
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
England: Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Weather Report
The first Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and there is a little threat of partial precipitation on the opening day. The weather is expected to be clear for the next two days.
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Pitch Report
The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium is best suited for batters. Batting first at this ground has been favourable so any captain winning the toss will opt to bat first here. There is some assistance for the seamers on the first two days then spinners might get some help from the surface on the last three days.
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Match Prediction
Pakistan are expected to win the match against England in Multan. There is a 40 per cent chance of them winning the match in comparison to England's 25 per cent. There is a 35 per cent chance of this match ending in a draw.