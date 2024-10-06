Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures

Pakistan will face England in the first test match, which will start on Monday in Multan. Here are the head-to-head records, most runs, most wickets, best bowling figures and best batting score by Pakistan and England players in Test cricket

Matthew Potts during a practice session in Multan. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan are set to host England for a three-Test match bilateral series starting on Monday, 7 October. The first Test match is scheduled for Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (More Cricket News)

England have reached Multan and started their pre-match practice sessions. Ben Stokes will miss the first Test and Ollie Pope will be leading the team in his absence. He also led the side against Sri Lanka in home Tests.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood would try to come up with some changes after suffering a recent clean sweep by Bangladesh. A few changes in the batting order are expected for the first Test match.

England were victorious during their last visit to Pakistan in 2022 when they played a certain style of cricket "Bazball" and won all the matches in the series. England coach Brendon McCullum will try to repeat those results in this series as well.

Joe Root and Pakistan captain Shan Masood during a practice session. - Photo: X | Sheri
PAK Vs ENG Tests: England's Joe Root Gears Up For Pakistan Challenge, Eyes Series Win

BY PTI

Pakistan Vs England: Head-To-Head Record In Tests

England and Pakistan have played against each other in 88 matches and England have won 28 of them while Pakistan have won 21 matches. 39 matches ended with a draw.

Total matches played - 88

England won - 28

Pakistan won - 21

Drawn - 39

Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Full Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Let's take a look at some records for Pakistan and England team in Tests

Most Runs

Former England captain Alastair Cook has the record for most Test runs for England. He has 12472 runs in 161 matches. For Pakistan, Younis Khan has the record for most runs (10099 runs in 118 games).

Most Wickets

Wasim Akram holds the record for most Test wickets (414) for Pakistan. James Anderson holds the record for England with 704 wickets in 188 matches.

Best Bowling Figures

The best T20I bowling figures for England are 10/53 in 51.2 overs by Jim Laker against Australia at Manchester in 1956. Abdul Qadir's 37-13-56-9 against England in Lahore in 1987 is the best bowling figure for Pakistan.

Best Batting Figures

Hanif Mohammad's 337 against West Indies in Bridgetown is still the best score for a Pakistani batter in Tests. For England, L Hutton played a 364-run inning against Australia at The Oval in 1938.

