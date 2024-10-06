Pakistan are set to host England for a three-Test match bilateral series starting on Monday, 7 October. The first Test match is scheduled for Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (More Cricket News)
England have reached Multan and started their pre-match practice sessions. Ben Stokes will miss the first Test and Ollie Pope will be leading the team in his absence. He also led the side against Sri Lanka in home Tests.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood would try to come up with some changes after suffering a recent clean sweep by Bangladesh. A few changes in the batting order are expected for the first Test match.
England were victorious during their last visit to Pakistan in 2022 when they played a certain style of cricket "Bazball" and won all the matches in the series. England coach Brendon McCullum will try to repeat those results in this series as well.
Pakistan Vs England: Head-To-Head Record In Tests
England and Pakistan have played against each other in 88 matches and England have won 28 of them while Pakistan have won 21 matches. 39 matches ended with a draw.
Total matches played - 88
England won - 28
Pakistan won - 21
Drawn - 39
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Full Squads
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes
Let's take a look at some records for Pakistan and England team in Tests
Most Runs
Former England captain Alastair Cook has the record for most Test runs for England. He has 12472 runs in 161 matches. For Pakistan, Younis Khan has the record for most runs (10099 runs in 118 games).
Most Wickets
Wasim Akram holds the record for most Test wickets (414) for Pakistan. James Anderson holds the record for England with 704 wickets in 188 matches.
Best Bowling Figures
The best T20I bowling figures for England are 10/53 in 51.2 overs by Jim Laker against Australia at Manchester in 1956. Abdul Qadir's 37-13-56-9 against England in Lahore in 1987 is the best bowling figure for Pakistan.
Best Batting Figures
Hanif Mohammad's 337 against West Indies in Bridgetown is still the best score for a Pakistani batter in Tests. For England, L Hutton played a 364-run inning against Australia at The Oval in 1938.