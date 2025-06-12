India Vs England Test Series: Virat Kohli's Aura Would Be Missed, Says Ollie Pope

The aura of Virat Kohli will be missed in the India-England Test series, reckons the vice captain of the home team Ollie Pope. However, he also believes that the young Indian side, led by a "fantastic" Shubman Gill, has plenty of depth and talent. The five-Test series between India and England begins in Leeds on June 20.
India will be without Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two highly experienced players with proven record in the longest format. Gill has been named the captain with the side wearing a young look but Pope says Indian side has a lot of talent.
"It's a young team, but these Indian players they have got so much depth and talent," Pope told talkSPORT Cricket.
"So they've got a lot of young guys coming through; a lot of good players. Shubman Gill, their new captain, is a fantastic player. They will miss the aura of Virat Kohli standing at slips and chirping away.
"But they have got some good talent, so they will feel confident. But our players are ready for it."
"It's a great time for us to play India"
Pope emphasised the importance of the upcoming India series for England, calling it vital preparation in the lead-up to the Ashes later this year.
"It's a great time for us to play India. Last summer, we had the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but with India coming over, the level of quality that they will bring is a great way for us to focus on that and not look too far ahead.
"So yeah, for us, it's the perfect time to play India, and then once the Ashes come around, it will be exciting." P
