Jasprit Bumrah just keeps impressing the cricketing world and now he has another admirer in India bowling coach Morne Morkel who was "blown away" by the intensity of the Indian pace spearhead at the nets ahead of the India-England Test series.
Team India is currently in England practicing for the five-match series which starts June 20 in Leeds. Morkel, who is overseeing the training sessions alongside the other members of the coaching staff, was highly impressed by Bumrah.
"Bumrah knows how to get himself ready, he knows how to prepare," Morkel said on Wednesday. "I was blown away to see the energy on the ball the last three days. That's very exciting to see."
Morkel also said that the team management would be "smart" in handling Bumrah's workload over the course of the series.
"I'm happy his body is in good shape at the moment. "We'll manage him with that. We'll be smart with him because he's obviously key for us, but in terms of the first three net sessions, lot to be excited watching him bowl with the Dukes ball."
India head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier said that Bumrah is likely to play only three of the five Tests in the series owing to his fitness issues.
India Squad for England Series
Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.