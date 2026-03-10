Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Bangladesh host Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Both teams aim to build ODI momentum after the 2026 T20 World Cup with fresh combinations
Check live streaming and other details for the match
After the excitement of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, international cricket quickly shifts back to bilateral contests as Bangladesh host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series.
The first ODI will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, with both teams eager to begin the series on a strong note.
Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will look to make the most of familiar home conditions, while Pakistan arrive under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s leadership hoping to start their tour with a statement win.
Both sides are expected to test combinations in the 50-over format following the global tournament. Bangladesh will rely on experienced names such as Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, particularly on a Mirpur surface that often assists bowlers.
Pakistan, meanwhile, travel with a slightly reshaped squad as they aim to build depth ahead of future ODI assignments. With the conditions traditionally favouring spin and disciplined bowling, the opening match could turn into a tactical battle as the two Asian rivals look to gain early momentum in the series.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch Banglandesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI?
The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to be played on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The match will kick off at 1:45 PM IST.
Where to watch Banglandesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI?
The Bangladesh Vs Pakistan white ball series won't be telecasted in India. However, fans can enjoy the live streaming on the Fancode app and website but have to pay for the subscription fee.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Squads
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain