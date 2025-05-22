ENG Vs ZIM Highlights, One-Off Test Match: England Dominate On Day 1 As Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope Hit Tons

England's Ollie Pope in action on day one of the International test series cricket match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Mike Egerton/PA via AP

22 May 2025, 03:00:45 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Full Squads England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, James Rew Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Newman Nyamhuri

22 May 2025, 02:51:05 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Playing XIs England have already unvieled their playing XIs for the match that sees 26-year-old Essex seamer Sam Cook making his Test debut today. ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), James Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir

22 May 2025, 03:19:39 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Toss Update Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bowl first. ZIM Playing XIs : Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi

22 May 2025, 03:35:20 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Kick-Off! So, England are underway at Trent Bridge! Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opened the innings for the hosts, with Richard Ngarava sharing the new ball for Zimbabwe. It's a chilly Nottingham morning. ENG: 5/0 (1)

22 May 2025, 03:57:58 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ENG In Control The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley are taking their time to score runs. This is the first day of the cricket season in summer, and English batters are taking their time. Blessing Murazabani and Richard Ngarava are bowling in pairs to find the first breakthrough for Zimbabwe. ENG - 19/0 (6)

22 May 2025, 04:21:35 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: 50-Run Stand Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have added fifty-plus runs for the opening wicket against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Tanaka Chivanga came to bowl the 11th over, and Duckett hit three boundaries in the over. ENG - 59/0 (11)

22 May 2025, 04:54:03 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Ben Duckett Hits Fifty! Richard Ngarava came to bowl his seventh over on the trot and was welcomed but a boundary by Ben Duckett. Zak Crawley also hit a boundary in his over to collect 10 runs from the over. The partnership is nearing the century. Duckett completed his 14th Test fifty in the very next over. ENG - 92/0 (17)

22 May 2025, 05:26:47 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Crawley Hits 50 Now, Zak Crawley has joined Ben Duckett after completing his half-century in the 22nd over. Victor Nyauchi came to bowl his first over, and on the last delivery of the over, Cralwey took a double to reach his 17th Test half-century. England are off to a flying start. ENG - 125/0 (24)

22 May 2025, 05:41:09 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Lunch Break! England have made 130 runs in the first session without losing any wickets. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are unbeaten after completing their respective half-centuries. ENG - 130/0 (26)

22 May 2025, 06:19:57 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: 2nd Session Starts Sikandar Raza came to bowl the first over of the second session as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett continued their batting after a dominating first session. England are looking for a big first-wicket stand. ENG - 133/0 (27)

22 May 2025, 06:31:48 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Richard Ngarava Leaves Field Sikandar Raza was bowling his second over on the trot when Richard Ngarava went down on the field. It looked like a back spasm or a hamstring. Stretcher was called, and he left the field in pain. ENG - 149/0 (29)

22 May 2025, 06:58:48 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Duckett Hits Ton! Ben Duckett completed his century with a single in the 33rd over. He reached the milestone off just 100 balls. He changed gears after reaching his ton and hit a couple of boundaries in the next over. Crawley is also eyeing a ton from here. ENG - 181/0 (35)

22 May 2025, 07:29:04 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Tanaka Leaks Runs Tanaka Chivanga has leaked runs with an economy rate of more than seven. He came to bowl his seventh over and conceded 10 runs in the 40th over, including two boundaries. The Zimbabwe bowlers are still in search of the first wicket. ENG - 218/0 (40)

22 May 2025, 07:33:15 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Duckett Falls! Ben Duckett lost his wicket in the 42nd over, and Zimbabwe got their first breakthrough of the match. Wessly Madhevere was introduced into the attack, and he dismissed the set batter. He made 140 runs. Ollie Pope is the new batter at the crease. ENG - 236/1 (42)

22 May 2025, 08:10:38 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Ollie Pope In Form! Ollie Pope continued his good form and overtook the inning from where Ben Duckett left. Zimbabwe was in the game but Pope managed to keep them at bay and stopped any further wicket. Zak Crawley is nearing his century. ENG - 287/1 (52)

22 May 2025, 08:26:12 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Tea Break! Zimbabwe managed to get a wicket in the second session but Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett have added 64 runs for the second wicket and both batters are nearing a personal milestone. ENG - 295/1 (53)

22 May 2025, 08:41:55 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Ollie Pope Hits Fifty! Ollie Pope completed his half-century right after the game resumed in third session. His 16th Test fifty. Zak Crawley is nearing his century. ENG - 311/1 (55)

22 May 2025, 08:53:49 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Ton For Zak Crawley! Victor Nyauchi came to bowl the 56th over and with a single on the first delivery, Zak Crawley completed his fifth century in Test cricket. Ollie Pope has changed his gears and now racing towards his ton. ENG - 328/1 (58)

22 May 2025, 09:21:53 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: 100-Run Stand For 2nd Wicket Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley have completed more than 100 runs for the second wicket. England are in driving seat with Pope nearing his ton and Crawley already looking at his 150. Zimbabwe desperately need a breakthrough. ENG - 368/1 (65)

22 May 2025, 09:56:26 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Pope Hits 8th Test Ton Zak Crawley lost his wicket in the 66th over when Sikandar Raza found his in front of the wicket. Joe Root replaced him at the crease. Ollie Pope managed to score his eight Test ton and now number 1, 2 and 3 have scored century for England in this match. ENG - 402/2 (72)

22 May 2025, 10:46:41 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Joe Root Falls Joe Root lost his wicket in the 83rd over when Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him and took his first wicket of the match. Sean Williams took a fine catch. Harry Brook has joined Pope at the crease who crossed 150-run mark and is approaching his double ton. ENG - 483/3 (84)

22 May 2025, 11:14:18 pm IST England Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Stumps! England failed to score 500 runs by two runs on Day 1 of the Test match. Asked to bat firs, they made 498 runs on Day 1 and lost three wickets. Ollie Pope is unbeaten on 169 and Harry Brook is also not out. Zimbabwe will rest and think what went wrong for them on the opening day and will try to bounce back tomorrow. ENG - 498/3 (88)