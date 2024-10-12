Cricket

Ben Stokes Could Return For England’s Second Test Against Pakistan, Hints Ollie Pope

Pope has deputised as England captain after full-time skipper Stokes suffered a hamstring injury in August which saw him miss the home Test series against Sri Lanka

Ben Stokes on drinks duty.
England stand-in captain Ollie Pope has hinted that Ben Stokes could return to the team for their second Test match against Pakistan in Multan, starting on Tuesday. (Match Report | Highlights | More Cricket News)

With Stokes still nursing a hamstring injury, England cruised to an emphatic innings victory against Pakistan at the same venue in the opener, inspired by the brilliant batting performances of Harry Brook (317) and Joe Root (262).

The win by an innings and 47 runs, which came early on the fifth day, saw the tourists become the first team in Test cricket history to concede more than 500 runs in the first innings but still end up winning the match by an innings.

Asked about team news for the second of the three Tests on the tour, Pope let slip that Stokes could be involved.

“I don’t know. I'm actually not 100 per cent sure,” he added.

“He's been training really well this week. He's as keen as ever to get playing again, so fingers crossed he's all good.”

Pope has deputised as England captain after full-time skipper Stokes suffered a hamstring injury in August which saw him miss the home Test series against Sri Lanka.

ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Joe Root Is England's 'Greatest Ever', Says Ollie Pope After Multan Win

BY Stats Perform

The 33-year-old was included in the England squad for the Pakistan tour and was expected to return for the first Test, but failed to recover in time as the visitors scripted cricketing history in Multan. 

In soaring temperatures and on a flat wicket, Pakistan cruised to 556 in the first innings with opener Abdullah Shafique (102), captain Shan Masood (151) and Salman Ali Agha (104*) hitting centuries. 

In their reply, England amassed 823 for the loss of seven wickets before Pope declared – their highest total since 1938 and the fourth-highest in Test history, built around Brook’s triple ton and Root’s double hundred which helped him go past Alastair Cook as England's all-time leading Test run-scorer.

England fast bowler Chris Woakes struck in the first ball of Pakistan’s second innings, castling Abdullah Shafique and the hosts collapsed, with only Agha (63) and Aamer Jamal (55*) offering any resistance, as the visitors condemned them to a six consecutive defeat. 

With the second Test also taking place at the same venue, the pressure will be on for Jason Gillespie’s side to end their horror run, and Woakes said he expected to see much better strips for the upcoming Tests.

"There was talk about green surfaces. I suppose [the Multan wicket] did have a tinge of green on day one, but it just got better and better,” said 35-year-old Woakes after the first Test. 

“The ball is firmly in their court. When it's a home series and it's only three matches, and you lose the first, you'd like to think that the next two are going to be result wickets, whether that be green or turners. We'll see."

After the second Test, England will travel to Rawalpindi for the third match beginning October 24. 

