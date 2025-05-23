Cricket

England Vs Zimbabwe Only Test Day 1: Hosts Dominate With Three Tons In Trent Bridge

England made 498 runs on Day 1 of the only four-day Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Asked to bat first, the openers added 231 runs for the first wicket. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley scored centuries in front of an inexperienced bowling attack. Ollie Pope is unbeaten on 169 runs, and Harry Brook is on the other side. Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere and Blessing Muzarabani took one wicket each for the visitors.