Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test against England in Multan on Monday. This is the first game of the three-match series between the two sides. Check the playing 11s below. (Live Score | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Playing 11s
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
Ollie Pope is captaining the England side in the absence of regular skipper Ben Stokes who continues to recover from an injury. Brydon Carse is making his debut for the visitors.
Pakistan come into this series on the back of their first ever series loss to Bangladesh. They lost to Bangladesh 2-0 at home in a two-match Test series. Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood thus became the first from his country to lose five consecutive matches to begin his leadership stint.
Regular England Test captain Ben Stokes is not available for the first Test of the series as he recovers from injury that he sustained during The Hundred. Ollie Pope is leading the English side in Stokes' absence.