Bangladesh Vs Ireland Toss Update, 1st Test: IRE To Bat First Against BAN - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh face Ireland in the first Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first
Bangladesh’s spinners will look to make an impact as the pitch wears down
Bangladesh and Ireland begin a two-match Test series on Tuesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground. The series, not part of the WTC, offers both teams valuable red-ball practice.
Bangladesh drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe and lost 0-1 to Sri Lanka earlier this year, while Ireland beat Zimbabwe in their only Test of 2025. The sides have met just once before, with Bangladesh winning by seven wickets in 2023.
Najmul Hossain Shanto’s team will bank on spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, while Andy Balbirnie’s Ireland look to counter the spin threat and fight hard in subcontinent conditions.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test: Toss Update
Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad