Bangladesh Vs Ireland Toss Update, 2nd Test: BAN To Bat First Against IRE - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh face Ireland in the second Test in Dhaka
Toss update: Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bat first
Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0
Bangladesh face Ireland in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, November 18, with a strong chance to close out the series. The hosts arrive with confidence and control after dictating the pace in Sylhet.
BAN lead 1-0 thanks to a commanding performance in the first Test, where Ireland opened with 286 but couldn’t match Bangladesh’s reply of 587/8 declared. The home batters were composed and dominant across the board.
Ireland then slipped to 254 in their second innings, handing Bangladesh an innings-and-47-run win. For the visitors to square the series, they’ll need a far tighter, more disciplined effort in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Toss Update
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Streaming Info
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.