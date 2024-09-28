Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability

What will be Iran’s next move is the question everyone is asking. Will Iran join the war as some predict? Iran has been humiliated by Israel several times in the past. Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed inside the country by suspected Israeli agents. The Iranian consulate in Damascus was targeted to take out a senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard. To add insult to injury, Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated while in Tehran and staying at a government guest house. He was in Iran as a honoured guest to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Besides making strong statements, Iran did nothing. Decades of sanctions have weakened Iran's military might. The economic hardships and a restive population have not made things easier. Iran may make thundering statements but is unlikely to be drawn into a war with Israel. The astute Iranian leadership is well aware that this is what both Israel, the US and its Sunni neighbours want. It would give Israel the excuse to hit Iran’s nuclear programme, which is at a critical stage. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been playing footsie with Israel for nearly a decade. The UAE has established diplomatic ties with Israel and Saudi Arabia was to follow but for Israel’s war on Gaza. Neither Israel nor the Arab Sunni states want Iran to go nuclear. It is early days yet and Iran will mull over its options keeping its national interests in mind.