Conflict In West Asia Brings Fear In Kashmir's Kitchens

Deputy Director FCS & CA Department, Arjumand Yaqoob, says that the Jammu and Kashmir UT has received a “significant allocation” of kerosene from the Central government, and the government is looking at working out a mechanism to distribute it. “Our effort is to ensure that alternate fuel is available to people. The use of kerosene had stopped for several years here due to the saturation that was achieved in the supply of gas as a clean energy resource. We would now restart its distribution. We may have to reissue the licenses to old dealers, and distribution points will also be set up,” she says.