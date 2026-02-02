Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

Two people injured in a clash between locals and outsiders in Golpark, Kolkata.
Police arrested ten people; raids ongoing to catch others involved.
Stones, crude bombs, and bullets fired; CCTV footage under review.
Two people were injured and at least ten arrested after a violent clash erupted between two groups in south Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night, police said.
According to PTI, the confrontation took place on Kankulia Road under the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station limits around 8.30 pm when a group of youths from another locality entered the area and were met by locals. Stones were reportedly hurled from both sides, creating panic, the police added.
“Crude bombs were thrown, and at least one round of bullets was fired during the clash. Empty cartridges and splinters have been recovered from the area,” a senior officer said, as reported by PTI.
A mob also vandalised several motorcycles and attempted to attack a police vehicle when officers arrived to disperse the crowd. “The situation is now under control. Ten people were arrested early on Monday, and raids are underway to arrest others involved in the clash,” the officer said.
CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify those responsible. Locals alleged that the violence was aimed at asserting control over the locality.
A local Trinamool Congress leader visited the area and stated, “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disturbing public order.” The investigation is ongoing, police added.
Reported PTI, the authorities deployed a large police force to bring the situation under control following the violence.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said, "The entire state of Bengal is ruled by thugs, criminals, and the mafia. The police are also in cahoots with them, and the government has no control whatsoever. Consequently, they fight amongst themselves over territory, causing suffering to the public, destroying homes, and killing innocent people. All of this is beyond Mamata Banerjee's control. As long as this government remains in power, there is no possibility of stopping this."
