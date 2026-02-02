Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said, "The entire state of Bengal is ruled by thugs, criminals, and the mafia. The police are also in cahoots with them, and the government has no control whatsoever. Consequently, they fight amongst themselves over territory, causing suffering to the public, destroying homes, and killing innocent people. All of this is beyond Mamata Banerjee's control. As long as this government remains in power, there is no possibility of stopping this."