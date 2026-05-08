Ted Turner Obituary: An Outrageous Owner, Savvy Businessman Who Reshaped Sports World

Ted Turner owned the MLB's Atlanta Braves, NBA's Atlanta Hawks and NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers. The rest of his sports interests were about as varied as could be — everything from professional wrestling to sailing to the Olympics

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Ted Turner Obituary: An Outrageous Owner, Savvy Businessman Who Reshaped Sports World
Ted Turner, centre, is carried off by his crew following a news conference after his vessel Courageous won the Americas Cup sailing race, Sept. 19, 1977, in Newport. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ted Turner transformed the struggling Atlanta Braves into a team with a national reach

  • He founded the Goodwill Games, with about 3,000 athletes from 79 countries taking part in inaugural 1986 Moscow edition

  • Turner passed away aged 87

Ted Turner was a sportsman of all types, a world champion in sailing and a World Series-winning owner in baseball.

He famously owned the Atlanta Braves, leveraging his ownership of the TBS superstation to broadcast their games across the country, all while showcasing his outsized personality at a time when many owners stayed behind the scenes.

Turner, who died Wednesday, bought the struggling Braves in the 1970s, put the team on his then-tiny TV station and then sold the signal to cable systems nationwide.

“He effectively transformed the Braves into a team with a national reach and set the table for ways that local teams have now gained more of a national footprint,” said Travis Vogan, a sports media professor at the University of Iowa.

With a burgeoning fanbase that stretched far beyond the South, the Braves turned into a World Series mainstay during the 1990s, and Turner finally hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy in 1995 before selling the franchise the next year.

In a statement Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred called Turner a “visionary whose impact on the media landscape transformed how fans experience sports.”

Related Content
null - null
Symposium Brings Together Voices To Rethink The Future Of Indian Sport
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. - | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
Atlanta Hawks 89-140 NY Knicks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Karl-Anthony Towns Stars In Thumping Win
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, and Jose Alvarado fights for control of the ball with Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollumm below, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
NY Knicks 126-97 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Brunson Helps Team Take 3-2 Lead
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after scoring a 3-point goal during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. - | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
New York Knicks 106- 107 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs : CJ McCollum Helps Side Tie First-Round Series
Related Content

Turner also once owned the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers, and the rest of his sports interests were about as varied as could be — everything from professional wrestling to sailing to the Olympics.

Zanardi won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. - AP/File
Alex Zanardi Obit: Auto-Racing Champion Who Won Paralympic Golds, Dies Aged 59

BY Associated Press

He tried to make the 1964 Olympic sailing team, won a world sailing championship in 1971 off the coast of Long Island and skippered the winning entry in the 1977 America’s Cup — the most famous yachting competition in the world.

“There will never be a time in my life as good as this time,” he said when told he would skipper in the America’s Cup that year. “I can’t believe all this is really happening to me.”

A ‘Swashbuckling’ Owner

Turner always wanted to be part of the action and famously named himself owner-manager of the Braves in 1977. Atlanta had lost 16 straight, and Turner told manager Dave Bristol to take a few days off. Turner took over, and the Braves lost 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates to extend their losing streak.

“I wanted to see what it’s like down in the trenches,” Turner said that night.

Major League Baseball intervened and put a stop to Turner’s managerial career after that one game — just as they had forced Turner to stop putting “Channel” on the back of the jersey of pitcher Andy Messersmith, who wore No. 17.

But Turner continued to lean into his identity as “Captain Outrageous,” helping to set a model for “swashbuckling” modern-day owners who use their ownership to shape their public image, said Vogan, the Iowa professor.

Larger-than-life sports moguls like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer “have all emulated Turner by being these kinds of celebrity entrepreneurs that use sports to build their own identities and to build their own kind of brands in the popular imagination," Vogan said.

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner, was one of a kind,” read a statement from the Braves on Wednesday.

A New International Competition

Turner’s competitive drive wasn’t satisfied by owning teams, though.

He founded the Goodwill Games, born in large part out of his frustration with the U.S. boycotting the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and then the Soviets leading a boycott of the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. He brought the inaugural Goodwill Games to Moscow in 1986, with about 3,000 athletes from 79 countries taking part.

The Goodwill Games would be held five times in all, ending in 2001. There was also a Winter Goodwill Games, held only once — at Lake Placid, New York, in 2000.

“There’s nothing better for kids than sport,” Turner said at the opening ceremony of those Lake Placid Games.

Vogan said the Goodwill Games showcased Turner's “audacity,” even if it didn't work out.

“The fact that he was involved in an initiative like that says a lot about his ambitions and his role as a disruptive force in media,” Vogan said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Win Toss, Elect To Field First

  2. IPL Honey Trap Alert: Alarmed BCCI Issues Stern Warning To Teams – Here’s What We Know

  3. MS Dhoni Tops Taxpayer List As IT Collects INR 20,000 Crore In Bihar And Jharkhand

  4. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play For Mumbai Indians Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Raipur?

  5. BAN Vs PAK 1st Test: Why Is Babar Azam Missing The Opening Match Against Bangladesh?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  3. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  4. The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

  5. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

  3. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

  4. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  5. Fears Rise as Alabama GOP Seeks to Nullify Active Primary Votes

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority