NY Knicks 126-97 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Brunson Helps Team Take 3-2 Lead

New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, and Jose Alvarado fights for control of the ball with Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollumm below, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

1/9 New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) defends Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





2/9 Kylie Jenner, right, and Timothée Chalamet, left, watch during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





3/9 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) defends Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





4/9 Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball in front of New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





5/9 New York Knicks' Jose Alvarado (5) drives past Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





6/9 New York Knicks' OG Anunoby, right, drives past Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





7/9 New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga (0) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





8/9 New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





9/9 New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) smiles during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





