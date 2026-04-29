NY Knicks 126-97 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Brunson Helps Team Take 3-2 Lead

Jalen Brunson scored 39 points, nearly extending his own franchise record for 40-point playoff games, and the New York Knicks routed the Atlanta Hawks 126-97 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. With their second straight lopsided victory, the Knicks positioned themselves to win the series Thursday night in Atlanta. They would have another chance at home in Game 7 if they need it — and it’s getting harder to picture why they should.

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Knicks' vs Hawks' game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, and Jose Alvarado fights for control of the ball with Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollumm below, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) defends Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, right, and Timothée Chalamet, left, watch during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) defends Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball in front of New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks' Jose Alvarado (5) drives past Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-OG Anunoby
New York Knicks' OG Anunoby, right, drives past Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Og Anunoby
New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga (0) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Josh Hart
New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Hawks game 5 NBA playoffs Basketball-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) smiles during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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