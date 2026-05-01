Atlanta Hawks 89-140 NY Knicks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Karl-Anthony Towns Stars In Thumping Win

OG Anunoby scored 29 points in 27 minutes, Karl-Anthony Towns had his second triple-double of the series and the New York Knicks had their biggest playoff victory in franchise history, overwhelming and eliminating the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in Game 6 on Thursday night. The Knicks broke several NBA records by halftime. Their 40-15 lead at the end of the first quarter marked the largest of the shot clock era. Their 47-point halftime lead was the biggest in playoff history. It was New York’s third straight win after falling to 1-2 in the series following back-to-back one-point losses.

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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Rick Brunson
New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson and Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder meet after Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Og Anunoby
New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) shoots and scores in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots during the first half of Game 6 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) blocks Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) fight in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball playoffs series-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) fight for the ball in the first half during Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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