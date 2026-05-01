Atlanta Hawks 89-140 NY Knicks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Karl-Anthony Towns Stars In Thumping Win
OG Anunoby scored 29 points in 27 minutes, Karl-Anthony Towns had his second triple-double of the series and the New York Knicks had their biggest playoff victory in franchise history, overwhelming and eliminating the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in Game 6 on Thursday night. The Knicks broke several NBA records by halftime. Their 40-15 lead at the end of the first quarter marked the largest of the shot clock era. Their 47-point halftime lead was the biggest in playoff history. It was New York’s third straight win after falling to 1-2 in the series following back-to-back one-point losses.
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