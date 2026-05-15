FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Reaches Atlanta, Jubilant Football Fans Capture Unforgettable Moments
The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour for the 2026 edition in the Americas made an Atlanta stop on Thursday (May 14, 2026), drawing city leaders, football legends and business executives. Scores of fans lined up for a chance to see the famous trophy, and it was also displayed outside Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game. The global trophy tour began on January 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the American leg, it will visit all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities covering Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. The 23rd edition of the global showpiece kicks off on July 11 with a Group A fixture between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Eight matches will be played in the "City in the Forest", including a semi-final. See the best photos from the Atlanta leg of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.
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