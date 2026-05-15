FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Reaches Atlanta, Jubilant Football Fans Capture Unforgettable Moments

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour for the 2026 edition in the Americas made an Atlanta stop on Thursday (May 14, 2026), drawing city leaders, football legends and business executives. Scores of fans lined up for a chance to see the famous trophy, and it was also displayed outside Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game. The global trophy tour began on January 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the American leg, it will visit all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities covering Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. The 23rd edition of the global showpiece kicks off on July 11 with a Group A fixture between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Eight matches will be played in the "City in the Forest", including a semi-final. See the best photos from the Atlanta leg of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.

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Official FIFA World Cup Trophy
The World Cup trophy on display during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour outside Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. Eight FIFA World Cup soccer matches will be played in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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World Cup 2026 Trophy photos
Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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World of Coca-Cola Trophy Tour
Soccer fan Joseph Pozdnakov has his photo taken during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour outside Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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FIFA World Cup by Coca-Cola
A soccer fan poses with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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WCup Trophy Cubs Braves Baseball
Soccer fans pose with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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Atlanta World Cup Trophy fan pictures
Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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World Cup Trophy Atlanta photos
Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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FIFA Trophy Tour image gallery
Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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