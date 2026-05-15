FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Reaches Atlanta, Jubilant Football Fans Capture Unforgettable Moments

The World Cup trophy on display during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour outside Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. Eight FIFA World Cup soccer matches will be played in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser

1/7 Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





2/7 Soccer fan Joseph Pozdnakov has his photo taken during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour outside Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





3/7 A soccer fan poses with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





4/7 Soccer fans pose with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





5/7 Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





6/7 Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





7/7 Soccer fans take photos of the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour before the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser





