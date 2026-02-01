New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Key Battles And Predicted XIs

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the head-to-head record, key battles and probable XIs of match 46 between Kiwis and Lankan Tigers at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 24, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand will be up against Sri Lanka in Super 8 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka lost their first Super Eights match by 51 runs against England

  • New Zealand's first Super Eights match against Pakistan got washed out

  • New Zealand is ahead of Sri Lanka in head to head counts in T20Is

New Zealand will cross swords with Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Eights encounter at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, February 24, 2026.

Sri Lanka will enter this match on the back of a 51-run defeat against England in their first match. The staggering loss in the last match dented Sri Lanka's chances as they now need to win both their remaining matches to stay in the competition.

The hosts started their campaign with two wins, including a thumping one against Australia, but losing two back-to-back matches has derailed their campaign. On top of that, injuries to some of their main bowlers during the tournament have added to their woes.

On the other hand, New Zealand's first Super Eights match against Pakistan at R.Premadasa Stadium got washed away, and both teams shared a point each. Though they look like a fine outfit, having most of their bases covered, yet going past Sri Lanka on slow conditions could be an uphill battle for them.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head (T20Is)

Matches: 28

New Zealand: 16

Sri Lanka: 11

No Result: 1

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles

Pathum Nissanka Vs Matt Henry

Pathum Nissanka has been one of the most premier white-ball batters in recent times. He has already left an indelible mark on the World Cup with a majestic century against Australia. He has scored 208 runs in the World Cup so far in 5 matches; however, he will be tested against Matt Henry's seam bowling with the new ball.

Mat Henry is known for his knack of picking up early wickets in the powerplay, and if he gets the prized wicket of Nissanka early, then it'll give a major boost to New Zealand's chances of winning the match.

Maheesh Theekshana Vs Fin Allen

Maheesh Theekshana has been doing the difficult job for Sri Lanka of bowling in the powerplay. He could be up against the hard-hitting Fin Allen, who'll try to take on the spinner, which could become an interesting battle as he could take Theeshana to task or could get bamboozled with his mystery spin.

Mitchell Santner Vs Pavan Rathnayake

Mitchell Santner has been New Zealand's best spinner in the white-ball format in modern times. He will hold the key for the Kiwis in the middle order and could very well face the Sri Lankan youngster Pavan Rathnayake.

Though Santner has the pedigree to outguess any international batter in the world, Rathnayake is known to play spin well and will have the responsibility to keep the scoreboard moving for his team during the middle phase against the Kiwi spinners, including Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Published At:
