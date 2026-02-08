NEP Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Clear skies expected in Mumbai with temperatures around 30-33°C and no rain threat, ensuring a full match
Wankhede surface likely to be balanced, offering spongy bounce
Moisture in the air in evening could aid chasing sides, making the toss crucial
Nepal and the England are set to kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns when they meet in Group C at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Rhinos, led by Rohit Paudel, will be aiming to upset the two-time champions. Nepal competed hard in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and almost defeated South Africa. They can turn out to be the giant-killers in 2026.
England, meanwhile, will not want any slip ups early in the competition. They will look to be clinical and brush aside every opposition through the group stages. Led by Harry Brook, England boast a plethora of talented ball-strikers and the conditions of India will suit their strength.
For Nepal, this match presents a major opportunity to test themselves against one of cricket’s elite sides. The Rhinos will look to build on their T20I experience and use it to be competitive in the ICC T20 World Cup. England are aiming for their third title and they will leave no stone unturned to use the massive T20 experience of their roster to their full advantage.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
The weather for Nepal vs England match in Mumbai looks favourable for action. Forecasts suggest clear, sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures peaking around 33°C before dipping to about 30°C in the evening, ideal for a full game without rain interruptions.
Humidity near the Arabian Sea will be moderate, and there are no significant chances of rainfall expected during play.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is expected to be balanced for this high-profile clash. The surface traditionally offers good pace and bounce early on, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, helping strokeplay and high scores, especially under lights. But in the opening match between India and USA, the surface was two-paced with some spongy bounce on offer.
Average first-innings totals at this ground in T20s often fall between 175–190 runs, making it ideal for aggressive batting. With it being an afternoon game, the batting side in the first innings may find some dryness on the surface which will brings spinners into the game. Towards the evening, the soil will bind more and help the chasing side.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Sher Malla
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood