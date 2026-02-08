Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Mumbai's Hourly Weather Update Today

NEP face ENG in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Extreme heat could welcome players of both sides
Wankhede Stadium already played host to IND vs USA
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters day 2 with three matches lined up including Group C competitors England taking on Nepal, at the Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the international stage.
Seeing how the pitch behaved yesterday during IND vs USA match, the track would again benefit the bowlers from either sides including spinners. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane could come into play today whereas Adil Rashid could trouble the Nepali batters.
England enter this fixture as favourites but Nepali players might want to give their English counterparts a strong fight, just like how Netherlands did yesterday with Pakistan.
Nepal vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
Expect temperatures to hit 35 degrees Celsius in Mumbai today with 0% cloud cover. Also, the air quality in the city is still unhealthy so it remains to be seen how the players react to it. As per AccuWeather, people are advised caution if doing strenuous activities outside. English players are not use to extreme heat, so today will be a test of their stamina.
Nepal vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
Expect the Wankhede track to play the same way as it did during the India vs USA match. Expect turn and bounce but also some invariable bounce for the bowlers.
Nepal vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Sher Malla.