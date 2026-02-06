IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for the Group A Match 3 of the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, centre, with teammates Tilak Varma, left, and Shivam Dube celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Clear skies expected in Mumbai with temperatures around 21-30°C and no rain threat, ensuring a full match

  • Wankhede surface likely to be batting-friendly, offering true bounce and pace for strokeplay

  • Evening dew could aid chasing sides, making the toss crucial

India and the USA are set to kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns when they meet in Group A at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be aiming for a strong start at home as defending champions, having won the 2024 T20 World Cup undefeated and boasting a powerful batting and bowling lineup.

India’s prospects are boosted by recent form and a packed home crowd eager to see their stars perform under lights.

For the USA, this match presents a major opportunity to test themselves against one of cricket’s elite sides. The Americans will look to build on their T20I experience and competitive play in warm-up fixtures, including facing India A earlier in the series, and will aim to make an impact in the historic tournament opener.

Also Check: India Vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report

The weather for India vs USA in Mumbai looks favourable for tomorrow’s match. Forecasts suggest clear, sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures peaking around 30°C before dipping to about 23°C in the evening, ideal for a full game without rain interruptions.

Related Content
Related Content

Humidity near the Arabian Sea will be moderate, and there are no significant chances of rainfall expected during play.

India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is expected to be batting-friendly for this high-profile clash. The surface traditionally offers good pace and bounce early on, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, helping strokeplay and high scores, especially under lights.

Average first-innings totals at this ground in T20s often fall between 175–190 runs, making it ideal for aggressive batting. Spinners may have limited assistance, while disciplined pace bowling and variations could be effective in the middle overs. Dew later in the evening could also make it slightly easier for teams chasing under lights.

Also Check: India Vs USA Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

United States of America: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  2. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Trounce England By 100 Runs, Become U19 World Champions For Record-Extending Sixth Time

  4. Bangladesh Launches New T20 League Following World Cup Ouster – See Details

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Issues of Displaced People Top Priority Of New Government: Manipur CM

  2. Omar Abdullah Questions Profiling of Mosques in Kashmir

  3. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  4. Beyond The Surface Of Tokenism: Issues Plaguing Women's Cricket

  5. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlights: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120; Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win