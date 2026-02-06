IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Clear skies expected in Mumbai with temperatures around 21-30°C and no rain threat, ensuring a full match
Wankhede surface likely to be batting-friendly, offering true bounce and pace for strokeplay
Evening dew could aid chasing sides, making the toss crucial
India and the USA are set to kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns when they meet in Group A at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be aiming for a strong start at home as defending champions, having won the 2024 T20 World Cup undefeated and boasting a powerful batting and bowling lineup.
India’s prospects are boosted by recent form and a packed home crowd eager to see their stars perform under lights.
For the USA, this match presents a major opportunity to test themselves against one of cricket’s elite sides. The Americans will look to build on their T20I experience and competitive play in warm-up fixtures, including facing India A earlier in the series, and will aim to make an impact in the historic tournament opener.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
The weather for India vs USA in Mumbai looks favourable for tomorrow’s match. Forecasts suggest clear, sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures peaking around 30°C before dipping to about 23°C in the evening, ideal for a full game without rain interruptions.
Humidity near the Arabian Sea will be moderate, and there are no significant chances of rainfall expected during play.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is expected to be batting-friendly for this high-profile clash. The surface traditionally offers good pace and bounce early on, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, helping strokeplay and high scores, especially under lights.
Average first-innings totals at this ground in T20s often fall between 175–190 runs, making it ideal for aggressive batting. Spinners may have limited assistance, while disciplined pace bowling and variations could be effective in the middle overs. Dew later in the evening could also make it slightly easier for teams chasing under lights.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
United States of America: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi