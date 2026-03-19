Inter Miami 1-1 Nashville, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Messi Magic Fails As Coyotes Knock Out Herons
Inter Miami were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 on away goals after being held to a 1-1 draw by Nashville SC in the Round of 16 second leg at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, on Wednesday. The Herons struck early in the seventh minute, with Lionel Messi netting his 900th career goal – the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve this feat. However, Cristian Espinoza's 74th-minute finish gave the Coyotes an advantage on away goals, which they held on to despite late pressure from Inter Miami to seal passage to the quarter-finals.
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