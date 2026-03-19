Inter Miami 1-1 Nashville, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Messi Magic Fails As Coyotes Knock Out Herons

Inter Miami were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 on away goals after being held to a 1-1 draw by Nashville SC in the Round of 16 second leg at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, on Wednesday. The Herons struck early in the seventh minute, with Lionel Messi netting his 900th career goal – the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve this feat. However, Cristian Espinoza's 74th-minute finish gave the Coyotes an advantage on away goals, which they held on to despite late pressure from Inter Miami to seal passage to the quarter-finals.

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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer
Nashville players celebrate after defeating Inter Miami in a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Maxwell Woledzi
Nashville defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) and goalkeeper Brian Schwake celebrate after defeating Inter Miami in a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul runs with the ball as Nashville midfielder Edvard Tagseth (20) defends during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Cristian Espinoza
Nashville forward Cristian Espinoza and Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez go after the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer- Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC forward Cristian Espinoza (7) celebrates his goals during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Daniel Lovitz
Nashville defender Daniel Lovitz and Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende go after the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) aims to score his 900th goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) aims to score his 900th goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Concacaf Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi gestures after scoring his 900th goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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