The Hema committee has expressed its concern about the absence of a redressal mechanism. Constituting an ICC in every production house and having an appellate tribunal to monitor the fair and transparent functioning of the ICCs is the need of the hour in the film industry, which is considered an unorganised segment of the workplace. Members of AMMA, FEFKA, Artists Union, Women in Cinema Collective and other Associations can be nominated from the available crew in a film unit to constitute an ICC. Work contracts should be established with remuneration details that is signed by both parties as a first step to bringing in professionalism in this industry. The Hema committee strongly suggests implementing a written contract with all individuals who are associated with production to mitigate financial fraud and related crimes in the industry. There is no legal obligation to protect the identities of those accused of committing crimes against women and revealing the names and details of the accused is considered an effective mechanism of deterrence for others. Punitive action should be taken not just against the accused, but also against persons in positions of authority who failed to take disciplinary action against these offenders when a complaint was registered.