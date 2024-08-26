It all began with the disclosure by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra on Friday, August 23 that director Ranjith tried to molest her in 2009 when she came to join his movie ‘Paleri Manikyam: The Story of a Midnight Murder’. She described how he touched her bangles and tried to caress her hair and neck. She left the room and was traumatised the whole night, she recollected in an interview given to a television channel. Sreelekha’s association with Malayalam cinema ended after this incident. Ranjith denied the allegations--which came within days of the release of the Hema committee report-- claiming that they stemmed from a role being denied to her. As calls arose for Ranjith’s removal as Chalachithra Academy Chairman, Cultural Minister in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government Saji Cheriyan stated that Ranjith was a talented filmmaker, and that action would be taken only if the allegations were proved. However, as protests continued unabated on social media with supporters of the CPM-led LDF government also joining in, Ranjith announced his resignation on Sunday. According to sources, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanded Ranjith’s resignation, realising the damage being done to his party and the government. Sreelekha Mitra later told the media that she wants a public apology from Ranjith and that she would cooperate if there was an investigation into the matter.