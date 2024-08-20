Hema Commission Lifts The Veil On Sexual Exploitation And 'Mafia' Control In Malayalam Film Industry

Another troubling trend is the ‘unofficial ban’ imposed on artists and technicians who resist sexual advances and exploitation. Male artists are also affected if they oppose the powerful men in the industry. The report refers to these men as the ‘Mafia,’ a group of 10 to 15 individuals, including actors, producers, and directors, who control the industry and enforce bans according to their wishes. The Hema Commission does not consider the formation of Internal Complaints Committees a solution, as it believes these committees would be influenced by the 'mafia' and exacerbate the ordeal of women in cinema. According to the report, a woman could be ‘banned’ and expelled from the industry even for raising a complaint with an Internal Committee. A male actor who questioned the ‘mafia’ was reportedly excluded from cinema and serials. These bans operate silently and are not provided in writing. Even producers and directors who wish to defy these dictates and offer opportunities to ‘banned actors’ are afraid to do so, adhering to the ‘ban theory’ to protect themselves.