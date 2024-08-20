National

Hema Commission Lifts The Veil On Sexual Exploitation And 'Mafia' Control In Malayalam Film Industry

The Hema Commission report highlights that the hierarchical structure of the industry often silences victims out of fear of retaliation or career sabotage.

Malayalam film posters along the roadside in the city of Thiruvananthapuram
Malayalam film posters along the roadside in the city of Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, India. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)
info_icon

"Malayalam Cinema is governed by a set of powerful men who exploit women," states the Hema Commission report, revealing that women, including young girls, face sexual harassment and exploitation, with those resisting being denied opportunities. Released on August 19 after prolonged advocacy by women both within and outside the industry, the report confirms the ongoing issue of women being viewed solely as sexual objects and highlights the unsafe, underpaid working conditions.

While the report does not name specific individuals, it offers direct references to 'well-reputed stars' who are implicated in demanding sex and harassing women.

The report highlights that the hierarchical structure of the industry often silences victims out of fear of retaliation or career sabotage. The lack of formal reporting channels for harassment and seeking justice exacerbates the issue, making it difficult for affected individuals to come forward. The absence of written contracts in the Malayalam film industry leads to disputes over remuneration, with many individuals, particularly women, being denied their promised payments. The report emphasizes the need for written contracts to ensure transparency and protect the rights of all involved.

The commission also found that women are denied basic facilities such as toilets and changing rooms. Women testified that they were forced to change costumes behind trees. Junior artists are described as being treated like 'slaves' in the industry, not recognized as artists by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) or as technicians by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), leaving them without formal representation or protection. Junior artists are often procured through agents or coordinators, with contracts rarely signed, leading to a lack of transparency and accountability.

null - null
Time, Space And The Moral Pandemic: The Void Inside Malayalam Cinema's Viral Success

BY C.s. Venkiteswaran

Another troubling trend is the ‘unofficial ban’ imposed on artists and technicians who resist sexual advances and exploitation. Male artists are also affected if they oppose the powerful men in the industry. The report refers to these men as the ‘Mafia,’ a group of 10 to 15 individuals, including actors, producers, and directors, who control the industry and enforce bans according to their wishes. The Hema Commission does not consider the formation of Internal Complaints Committees a solution, as it believes these committees would be influenced by the 'mafia' and exacerbate the ordeal of women in cinema. According to the report, a woman could be ‘banned’ and expelled from the industry even for raising a complaint with an Internal Committee. A male actor who questioned the ‘mafia’ was reportedly excluded from cinema and serials. These bans operate silently and are not provided in writing. Even producers and directors who wish to defy these dictates and offer opportunities to ‘banned actors’ are afraid to do so, adhering to the ‘ban theory’ to protect themselves.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was formed in 2017 following the abduction and sexual assault of a leading young female actor. Many women in the WCC faced bans and unemployment. The Hema Commission was established due to persistent pressure from the WCC. Despite a WCC member denying the existence of sexual harassment during their testimony, the Commission believes such testimony is influenced by fear of ostracism and does not consider it substantial.

Headed by Justice Hema, a retired High Court Judge, the Commission also included former senior actor Sharada and then-member secretary K. Valsalakumari. The Commission submitted its report to the Government in 2019, but it was kept confidential due to the explosive nature of the allegations. Even WCC members feared that publicizing the testimonies could compromise their privacy and be life-threatening. The Government appointed another committee to revise the report for publication. The report released yesterday is a redacted version, omitting about 55 pages from the original.

Powerful organizations in Malayalam Cinema, such as AMMA and FEFKA, have not yet responded to the findings in the report. The industry remains largely silent, with only the WCC members stating that their work begins now.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Rain Stops Play After Sri Lanka Leave Ireland Nine Wickets Down
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  2. 'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
  3. PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine Will Be A 'Very Fine Gesture', Says Shashi Tharoor
  4. Telangana Rains: Some Areas Waterlogged, Several Schools In Hyderabad Shut Till Aug 21 Amid IMD Alert
  5. Kota: Coaching Student Living With Mother Found Dead Inside Hostel Bathroom, Parents Refuse Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  3. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
  4. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  5. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
World News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  3. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  4. Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future
  5. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur