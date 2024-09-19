Blogs

Amidst Crisis, Malayalam Cinema Gets A New Beginning: The Urgency Of The Progressive Filmmakers' Association

Often praised for its artistic brilliance, the Malayalam film industry is to be found at a troubling crossroads. According to some of the recent revelations from the Justice K Hema Committee report, the cherished institution has some systemic failures, particularly concerning the harassment and exploitation of women in the industry.

General Secretary of AMMA Siddique with actors Jomol and Ananya in Kochi
General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Siddique with actors Jomol and Ananya in Kochi PTI Photo
info_icon

The Malayalam film industry, also known as Mollywood, is based in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Renowned for its realistic storytelling, strong narratives, and socially relevant themes, it has carved a niche in Indian cinema. The industry produces films in Malayalam, the official language of Kerala, and is known for its high-quality content despite working with relatively smaller budgets compared to other Indian film industries like Bollywood and Tollywood. 

Known for its innovative themes, Mollywood has embraced both commercial and parallel cinema, making it a prominent part of Indian filmmaking. With a blend of traditional values and modern filmmaking techniques, the Malayalam film industry continues to grow and influence Indian and global cinema.

Often praised for its artistic brilliance, the Malayalam film industry is to be found at a troubling crossroads. According to some of the recent revelations from the Justice K Hema Committee report the cherished institution has some systemic failures, particularly concerning the harassment and exploitation of women in the industry. While such revelations should be the reason for introspection and reform within the industry, the response from some of the existing film bodies,  notably the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has only given the reason to be both disappointed and disheartened. 

It is amidst this atmosphere of crisis that the formation of the Progressive Filmmakers' Association (PFA) can turn out to be a hopeful move. Spearheaded by notable filmmakers such as Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Rajeev Ravi, along with other industry faces, the PFA hints at a much-needed change. The vision of this new association points out that despite its economic and cultural contributions, the Malayalam cinema industry is being pulled down by its outdated practices. Their practices are rather steeped in patriarchal structures which constantly are failing the standards of equality, fairness, and justice.

It is significant to note that the PFA stresses ethical accountability, systematic modernization, and workforce engagement, which distinguishes it from existing organizations that have been, at most, passive or, at worst, partners in preserving the current exploitative system. The vision presented by the PFA is progressive, with an emphasis on equality and corporate responsibility, which may be viewed as the basis of a decent work environment.

What the Progressive Filmmakers' Association represents is not just another industry body—it is a promise of revolutionizing Malayalam cinema. By prioritizing the rights of everyone in the filmmaking community and fostering a collaborative environment, the PFA seeks to elevate Malayalam cinema to new heights, both creatively and in terms of industry standards. This movement is not just about addressing the immediate crisis; it is about creating an inclusive and ethical future for all.

What the Progressive Filmmakers’ Association carries is not merely one more association, but a hope of a new face of Malayalam cinema. Focusing on the rights of every participant in the process of creating a film, the aim of PFA is to improve the industry’s ideas of best practices and actively introduce the industry to an ethical shift.

The Malayalam film industry has for very long not paid much attention to the women on its sets, the technicians, and the young talents struggling to get their break. The PFA or Progressive Filmmaker’s Association knows about cooperation and fairness and it’s high time that these are implemented for the future of moviemaking.. If Malayalam cinema has to transform and become a competitive industry that provides opportunities for everyone to work without such fears of exploitation and sexual harassment, it needs to start today.

The PFA is appealing to the filmmakers and all the workers in the industry to join together and it is believed that this is the beginning of the new era. In an age where creativity complements ethics, cooperation eliminates exploitation, and justice becomes the norm. For an industry that has a history of over a hundred years and is well known internationally, the Malayalam film industry does warrant this change.

Comparison with Bollywood's Transformation

The challenges faced in the Malayalam cinema are the same as Bollywood, particularly after the #MeToo movement. The responses in both industries were slow and negligible, especially for harassment issues but now there are fresh voices and organizations that are calling for checks, reforms, and openness.
The formation of PFA in Malayalam cinema can be compared to Bollywood’s attempt toward change as well. Both movements reflect a larger fight across India to break down old systems that allowed exploitation to continue unchecked.

The Progressive Filmmakers' Association is a key moment for Malayalam cinema, offering a vision of ethical filmmaking that could inspire change in the Indian film industry as a whole. By embracing these progressive values, Malayalam cinema can create a fairer and more inclusive future for everyone involved.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Notches His 15th Career Fifty - IND (255/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  3. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
  4. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Score: AUS V NZ In Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
  5. IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan At AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming: Groups, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics
  3. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  4. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  5. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, Focus On Jobs, Education, Health | Key Highlights
  2. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
  3. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  4. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  5. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
Entertainment News
  1. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  2. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  3. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  4. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  5. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  2. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  3. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  4. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  5. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Notches His 15th Career Fifty - IND (255/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know