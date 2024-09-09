How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry

Before 2017, there was no such group. But the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle moved many women in the film industry to raise their voice and form a collective. It included varied artistes such as Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Geetu Mohandas, Beena Paul, and Anjali Menon. It was a unique initiative — not just in Malayalam but any other film industry. Three months after the horrific incident, the WCC submitted a written appeal to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to address the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. It helped form a three-member committee comprising retired Kerala High Court judge Justice Hema, actor Sarada, and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari. Headed by Justice Hema, it intended to study the status of female film professionals and their working conditions, providing recommendations and solutions to abate the problems faced by women in the film industry. The Kerala government set up the committee in November 2017.