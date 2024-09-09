Art & Entertainment

How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry

The Hema Committee Report, which exposed systemic misogyny in the Malayalam film industry, sprang from the poignant Women in Cinema Collective, where women fight for women

How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
Members of Women in Cinema Collective Photo: Getty, Facebook
“There are two primary choices in life,” wrote Denis Waitley, “to accept conditions as they exist, or accept the responsibility to change them.” Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) chose the latter. The Justice Hema Committee Report results from the WCC’s persistent efforts and follow-ups. The report exposed the harrowing experiences encountered by women professionals in the Malayalam film industry. From midnight knocks, online harassment, discrimination, and physical and emotional abuse to exploitation of women — all seem to be the plot of a film, isn’t it? But this is not cinema. Women in the Malayalam film industry have faced pervasive and systemic sexual harassment for years, compelling them to finally say, ‘Enough is enough’

Before 2017, there was no such group. But the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle moved many women in the film industry to raise their voice and form a collective. It included varied artistes such as Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Geetu Mohandas, Beena Paul, and Anjali Menon. It was a unique initiative — not just in Malayalam but any other film industry. Three months after the horrific incident, the WCC submitted a written appeal to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to address the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. It helped form a three-member committee comprising retired Kerala High Court judge Justice Hema, actor Sarada, and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari. Headed by Justice Hema, it intended to study the status of female film professionals and their working conditions, providing recommendations and solutions to abate the problems faced by women in the film industry. The Kerala government set up the committee in November 2017.

Women in Cinema Collectives members first meeting with the CM
Women in Cinema Collective's members first meeting with the CM Photo: Instagram/WCC
The WCC advocated creating a safer and inclusive atmosphere. But everything comes with a price. Several women who lent support to the survivor either lost work or were unofficially blacklisted. Primarily focusing on recognising and tackling sexual harassment in the industry, the WCC spread awareness about legal provisions to protect gender equality and use various media platforms to continue fighting for the survivor. It conducted several films screenings across Kerala under the title Punarvaayana, analysing and discussing gender issues and misogyny in classical and contemporary cinema. They also started a campaign with the hashtag #Avalkoppam (With Her) to support the survivor.

The campaign received a lot of traction on social media, sparking countless discussions. The WCC filed two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Kerala High Court, seeking to implement the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace (PoSH) Act, 2013 in all departments of the Malayalam film industry. A verdict to adhere to the Posh Act at all levels was announced by Kerala High Court — a landmark victory in itself. The body created a network of counsellors and conducted events, conferences and gatherings, helping and supporting the survivors.

The Hema Committee report wouldn’t have been possible without the heroic struggle of the WCC. It highlighted several testimonies of female artistes and technicians. They ranged from unwanted physical advances to demands for sexual favours in exchange of work to denial of basic amenities on sets to the dominance of male actors, producers, and directors—it’s a long, disconcerting list.

After the report, many Malayalam cinema legends faced allegations: director Ranjith, Siddique, Jayasurya; actor-politician Mukesh, and actors Maniyan Pilla Raju, Baburaj and Edavela Babu. What was equally surprising and disappointing? The indifference of veteran actors Mohanlal and Mammootty. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) faced criticism from the WCC members and the public for not ‘responding adequately’ to the Hema Committee report and allegations against its members. Many called it escapism. Succumbing to the pressure, the 17-member executive committee, headed by Mohanlal, dissolved on August 27. The WCC issued a “call for action”. “Rethink, reshape, rebuild,” read its social media post. “We have a shared duty to forge a future of justice and dignity for everyone. Let’s create this new revolution.”

The WCC has not just exposed the sliminess in Mollywood but also inspired women across the country. It’s acted like a catalyst, exposing the deep rot festering in the industry for decades and sparking larger discussions in the country. The Hema Committee report has prompted the Women’s Forum for Screen Workers in the Bengali film industry to demand safety measures for women. Kannada actor Sruthi Hariharan asked for a panel similar to that of Hema Committee. The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) urged the Karnataka government to form a panel headed by a retired judge to investigate sexual harassment in Sandalwood. The WCC just lit a match, but the jungle has begun to burn. 

