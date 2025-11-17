Who Is Amit Shukla? Services Spinner Who Snatched Eight Wickets In Ranji Trophy Fixture

The left-arm spinner weaved his magic in the Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, as he finished with figures of 8/27 in 20 overs

  • Services spinner Amit Shukla scalped eight wickets against Haryana in Ranji Trophy

  • Finished with figures of 8/27 in 20 overs

  • His father, an Indian Army soldier, played a crucial role in shaping Amit's career as a cricketer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is not too far away and with the excitement building up towards the event, it seems that has brought the best out Services spinner Amit Shukla.

The left-arm spinner weaved his magic in the Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, as he finished with figures of 8/27 in 20 overs.

Shukla managed to pick five wickets in the 1st innings without conceding a single run before registering his career-best bowling figures. Against Gujarat, Amit snatched two four-fers to finish up with 8/159. However, Gujarat ended up winning the match by six wickets.

Who Is Amit Shukla?

Amit Shukla, born on December 28, 2002 in Ayodhya, is a son of an Army man. His father, an Indian Army soldier, played a crucial role in shaping Amit's career as a cricketer.

Amit did not cricket ball for 14 years but somehow, the sport pulled him in as he began practicing at the Indian Army's ground in Lucknow. Amit had even received an offer for modelling but the former persisted with cricket.

At the age of 22, Amit has scalped 32 wickets in 7 FC games. He has taken 6 wickets in List A matches. With Indian Premier League 2026 auction not too far, if Amit continues to perform in this manner, an IPL contract cannot be ruled out.

