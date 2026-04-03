US-Israel War On Iran: Concerned Over Strait Of Hormuz Closure, UN Chief Guterres Calls For Dialogue

As the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial oil artery located between Oman and Iran connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, virtually closed due to the conflict, Guterres said when this crucial chokepoint is "strangled, the world’s poorest and most vulnerable cannot breathe. “We see it in the daily lives of people struggling with rising food and energy costs from the Philippines…to Sri Lanka…to Mozambique… to communities far beyond,” Guterres said.