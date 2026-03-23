‘Hotel Industry Will Bear The Brunt Of LPG Crisis Triggered By War In West Asia’

For Ridhima, a young girl from Chopal, the war in West Asia had never been a matter of concern. As she moved to the state capital, Shimla, to pursue her nursing training, global conflicts felt distant. Even when the LPG cylinder in her rented room at Sanjauli ran out +early this month, it did not alarm her. She requested a refill. But as the week went by, the delivery never arrived. A much larger cooking crisis was unfolding, one she had never imagined in her village, where traditional kitchens remain a part of everyday life. Ravi, 25, who hails from Chamba and earns his living in Shimla with his family, was compelled to borrow an induction cooker from a relative to partially resume cooking after the LPG agency stopped bookings.