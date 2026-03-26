Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

Tehran calls US proposal “maximalist”, demands halt to aggression, reparations and control over Strait of Hormuz

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Published at:
First responders inspect a destroyed car
First responders inspect a destroyed car at the site of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 AP Photo/ Mati Hashemi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran has dismissed the US proposal as “unreasonable” and offered a counter-framework, insisting it will decide the timing of any end to the war, not Donald Trump.

  • Tehran’s conditions include a full stop to “aggression and assassinations”, safeguards against future attacks, war reparations, and an end to all regional fighting involving allied groups.

  • A key demand is formal recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring its strategic leverage amid ongoing hostilities. 

Iran has rejected a 15-point proposal from the United States to end the ongoing war involving Washington and Israel, calling it “extremely maximalist and unreasonable”, and instead outlined five conditions under which it would consider ending the war.

A senior diplomatic source told Al Jazeera that Tehran viewed the American plan as fundamentally flawed. “It is not beautiful, even on paper,” the source said, describing the proposal as deceptive in both tone and substance.

Tehran responded on Wednesday with its own framework, signalling it is unwilling to accept a ceasefire on terms dictated by US President Donald Trump. In a statement posted by Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai, officials said, “Iran will end the war at a time of its own choosing and only if the conditions it has set are fulfilled. It will not allow Trump to determine the timing of the war’s end.”

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The rejection came amid continued hostilities, with Iran launching fresh strikes across the region, including attacks that reportedly hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, triggering a fire.

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Five Conditions For Ending The War

According to Iran’s state-run Press TV, Tehran has outlined five key conditions for ending the war. These include a complete halt to “aggression and assassinations” by the United States and Israel, along with the establishment of “concrete mechanisms” to ensure that such attacks are not resumed in the future. Iran has also called for guaranteed payment of war damages and reparations, and an end to fighting across all fronts, including conflicts involving groups aligned with Tehran in the region. Additionally, it has demanded formal recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of global energy supplies transit, has become central to Iran’s negotiating position, with Tehran framing control over the waterway as both a legal right and a security guarantee.

Iranian officials have also questioned Washington’s credibility, pointing to past negotiations that ended in military action. The US carried out strikes on Iran in June 2025 and again in February while talks were underway, reinforcing Tehran’s skepticism about renewed diplomatic outreach.

Iran’s military leadership echoed this stance in a statement on Wednesday, saying: “Our first and last word has always been, is, and will be this: someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you - not now, not ever.” The statement added: “Do not call your defeat an agreement. The era of your promises has come to an end.”

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Countries including Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt have attempted to broker talks, but diplomatic sources say Iran remains wary of third-party mediation given recent developments.

Meanwhile, Trump has maintained that the US has already “won” the conflict and claimed progress toward “regime change”, citing targeted killings of Iranian officials and military strikes. Analysts, however, dispute that assessment, pointing to Iran’s continued military posture and growing influence over key strategic zones. 

According to Middle East Eye, Former MI6 chief Alex Younger said the balance of momentum may have shifted. “The reality is the US underestimated the task, and I think as of about two weeks ago lost the initiative to Iran,” he said in a podcast interview.

With both sides hardening their positions and distrust deepening, prospects for a near-term ceasefire remain uncertain. Iran’s latest demands suggest that any path to de-escalation will hinge not just on halting hostilities, but on broader questions of sovereignty, security guarantees, and regional influence.

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