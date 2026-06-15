Congress has Problem with Nationalists, not Radical Elements: BJP on Satheesan's Remarks

The remarks came after Satheesan criticised the participation of the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Malayalam University in the RSS centenary programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, demanding that they apologise to the people of Kerala.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress has objected to vice-chancellors attending an event of a "nationalist organisation" while continuing to take support from groups such as the Muslim League, Jamaat and SDPI.
"This is the height of hypocrisy. The Congress has a problem with three vice-chancellors attending the event of a nationalistic organisation. Yet it takes support from the Muslim League, Jamaat and SDPI," Poonawalla said in a video statement.
He alleged the Congress, which is under the "total control" of the Muslim League in Kerala, has no issue with groups and individuals espousing radical views but targets nationalist organizations.
"They have a problem with nationalists, but they have no problem giving a platform to those who want an Islamic republic, those who call naxalites martyrs...such elements are eulogised and nationalists are given all kinds of threats," he said.
Poonawalla said there is no prohibition on vice-chancellors attending RSS-linked events and alleged that Congress governments had earlier sought to prevent government servants from attending RSS events and shakhas.
"There is no ban or prohibition on any vice-chancellor attending any event linked to the RSS," he said.
He claimed that the Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted such restrictions and observed that the RSS is among the most nationalist organisations in the country.
"It is clear that for Congress, the objective is to suppress nationalists and give a platform to Islamist and radical elements," he alleged.
In a post on X a day earlier, Satheesan said the participation of the vice-chancellors in the RSS event is a "grave lapse" and unbecoming of Kerala's educational tradition and the dignity of their office.
"The people of Kerala hold the post of vice-chancellor in high esteem. By attending a programme led by an RSS leader who preaches extreme communalism, they have undermined that respect," he said.
Satheesan said any act that promotes communalism is unacceptable, irrespective of who commits it, and asserted that the three vice-chancellors who attended the RSS programme must apologise to the people of Kerala.