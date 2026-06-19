Rahul Turns 56, Wishes Pour in From Congress Leaders, Allies

In a post on X, Vijay said, "Warm birthday wishes to my dear brother, Thiru. Rahul Gandhi, Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. I wish you good health and a long life as you continue to raise your voice for the nation's progress, the preservation of democratic values and the welfare of people from all walks of life." "May all your endeavours meet with success and may you continue to serve with distinction in public life," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.