EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

Summary of this article
Arsenal sit five points clear at the summit, needing just one more win to officially secure their 14th league championship
With a maximum of three points required, the Gunners’ fate is entirely in their own hands
Despite holding a game in hand, the defending champions must maintain a perfect record and rely on Arsenal's slip up to move to top
The Premier League points table has undergone a critical shift following Arsenal’s gritty 1-0 victory over relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. A nerve-shredding first-half header from Kai Havertz was enough to secure all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side, breaking open what has been a mercilessly tight championship race.
With only one game left on their schedule, the Gunners have successfully pushed themselves to 82 points from 37 matches, opening up a commanding five-point lead at the top of the table and piling an immense amount of psychological pressure onto their closest rivals.
This result simplifies the championship equation into a high-stakes, binary narrative for both remaining contenders. For Arsenal, a first Premier League trophy in 22 years is now tantalizingly within their grasp.
Premier League 2025-26 Updated Points Table After Arsenal Vs Burnley
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|37
|25
|7
|5
|43
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|36
|23
|8
|5
|43
|77
|3
|Manchester United
|37
|19
|11
|7
|16
|68
|4
|Aston Villa
|37
|18
|8
|11
|6
|62
|5
|Liverpool
|37
|17
|8
|12
|10
|59
|6
|AFC Bournemouth
|36
|13
|16
|7
|4
|55
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|14
|11
|12
|9
|53
|8
|Brentford
|37
|14
|10
|13
|3
|52
|9
|Sunderland
|37
|13
|12
|12
|-7
|51
|10
|Chelsea
|36
|13
|10
|13
|6
|49
|11
|Newcastle United
|37
|14
|7
|16
|0
|49
|12
|Everton
|37
|13
|10
|14
|-2
|49
|13
|Fulham
|37
|14
|7
|16
|-6
|49
|14
|Leeds United
|37
|11
|14
|12
|-4
|47
|15
|Crystal Palace
|37
|11
|12
|14
|-9
|45
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|11
|10
|16
|-3
|43
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|9
|11
|16
|-9
|38
If reigning champions Manchester City drop points in their upcoming fixture, the Gunners will officially be crowned champions without kicking another ball. If City win, Arsenal simply need to secure a victory in their season finale to guarantee the title on the final day.
For Manchester City, who currently sit second with 77 points, the margin for error has completely vanished. Because they possess a game in hand, Pep Guardiola's side still control their own destiny to push the race to the wire, but they must operate with absolute perfection.
Anything less than a victory in their game in hand will mathematically hand the Premier League crown to north London. However, a win will successfully trim the deficit back to two points, setting up a theatrical, simultaneous final-day conclusion. Both sides boast an identical +43 goal difference, meaning if they finish level on points, the title could be decided by total goals scored.
When is Man City's next match in Premier League 2025-26.
Manchester City travel to face 6th-placed Bournemouth tonight, Tuesday, May 19, for their game in hand.
Who does Arsenal and Man City play on Premier League 2025-26 matchday 38 and when?
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, while Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.