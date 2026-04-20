IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

Summary of this article
KKR edged RR in a last-over thriller, while PBKS dominated LSG in a one-sided clash
Heinrich Klaasen leads Orange Cap race with 283 runs, followed by Gill and Kohli
Anshul Kamboj tops Purple Cap chart with 13 wickets, with Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav close behind
Sunday’s IPL 2026 double-header delivered a mix of nerves and dominance, with both matches influencing not just the points table but also the individual leaderboards.
Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke their losing streak with a tense four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, chasing down 156 in a last-over finish. The win gave KKR much-needed momentum after a tough start to the season.
In the second game, Punjab Kings continued their strong run by thrashing Lucknow Super Giants in a one-sided contest. PBKS climbed back to the top of the table with a commanding performance, while LSG’s struggles deepened with another heavy defeat.
With two contrasting games, one going down to the wire and the other dominated by one side, the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings saw further clarity. Consistency at the top and breakthroughs with the ball ensured that the leaderboard races are already heating up early in the tournament.
Orange Cap standings after Match 29
Heinrich Klaasen has emerged as the Orange Cap holder with 283 runs in six matches, showcasing remarkable consistency in the middle order for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate late has helped him move ahead in the race.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill sits second with 251 runs, while Virat Kohli occupies third with 247 runs. With players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rajat Patidar also closing in, the race for the top run-scorer remains tightly contested.
Purple Cap standings after Match 29
Anshul Kamboj currently holds the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in six matches, leading the bowling charts after a series of impactful spells. The young pacer has consistently delivered breakthroughs, putting him ahead of the competition.
Close behind him are Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, both with 11 wickets each, keeping the pressure on the leader. With several bowlers clustered near the top, the Purple Cap race is shaping up to be just as competitive as the batting charts.