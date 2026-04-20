IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

IPL 2026 Orange and Purple Cap standings update after Sunday’s double-header, with Heinrich Klaasen leading run charts and Anshul Kamboj topping wicket-takers list

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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR edged RR in a last-over thriller, while PBKS dominated LSG in a one-sided clash

  • Heinrich Klaasen leads Orange Cap race with 283 runs, followed by Gill and Kohli

  • Anshul Kamboj tops Purple Cap chart with 13 wickets, with Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav close behind

Sunday’s IPL 2026 double-header delivered a mix of nerves and dominance, with both matches influencing not just the points table but also the individual leaderboards.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke their losing streak with a tense four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, chasing down 156 in a last-over finish. The win gave KKR much-needed momentum after a tough start to the season.

In the second game, Punjab Kings continued their strong run by thrashing Lucknow Super Giants in a one-sided contest. PBKS climbed back to the top of the table with a commanding performance, while LSG’s struggles deepened with another heavy defeat.

With two contrasting games, one going down to the wire and the other dominated by one side, the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings saw further clarity. Consistency at the top and breakthroughs with the ball ensured that the leaderboard races are already heating up early in the tournament.

Orange Cap standings after Match 29

Heinrich Klaasen has emerged as the Orange Cap holder with 283 runs in six matches, showcasing remarkable consistency in the middle order for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate late has helped him move ahead in the race.

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Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill sits second with 251 runs, while Virat Kohli occupies third with 247 runs. With players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rajat Patidar also closing in, the race for the top run-scorer remains tightly contested.

Purple Cap standings after Match 29

Anshul Kamboj currently holds the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in six matches, leading the bowling charts after a series of impactful spells. The young pacer has consistently delivered breakthroughs, putting him ahead of the competition.

Close behind him are Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, both with 11 wickets each, keeping the pressure on the leader. With several bowlers clustered near the top, the Purple Cap race is shaping up to be just as competitive as the batting charts.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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