IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.