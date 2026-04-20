KKR Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 28 – Check Result

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, celebrates with teammate Tim Seifert and captain Ajinkya Rahane the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, celebrates with teammate Tim Seifert and captain Ajinkya Rahane the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. Photo: AP/Bikas Das