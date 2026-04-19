KKR vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Royals To Bat First

Summary of this article
RR will bat first against KK in match 28 of IPL 2026
KKR have been winless in the tournament so far
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open for RR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will cross paths with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.
It's a crucial match for KKR, who have been winless in the tournament so far, to get their first win and finally provide some momentum to their campaign. If KKR lose another match, they'll be pushed to the brink of elimination.
On the other hand, RR are coming into the match with a loss against SRH after winning their initial four matches. In the last match, their power-packed batting line-up was put to test against a fresh SRH bowling line-up, and they'll be rearing to go against a dilapidated KKR bowling unit.
RR's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the most destructive in the tournament, and if they are not silenced early, then they could take the game away from KKR in no time.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first at Eden Gardens.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 28 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.