Kanimozhi counters Modi’s ‘kala tika’ jibe, invokes Kali and Periyar as DMK protests women’s quota amendment

DMK escalates opposition to linking women’s reservation with delimitation, vows to continue black-clad protest

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Kanimozhi counters Modi’s ‘kala tika’ jibe
Kanimozhi counters Modi’s ‘kala tika’ jibe, invokes Kali and Periyar as DMK protests women’s quota amendment Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kanimozhi hit back at Narendra Modi over his ‘kala tika’ remark, defending the symbolism of black as sacred and political.

  • She invoked Kali and Periyar E. V. Ramasamy to underline the ideological roots of the protest.

  • The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam demanded implementation of 33% reservation without linking it to delimitation, warning of continued agitation.

DMK leader Kanimozhi on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'kala tika' swipe at her party's protest over women quota law amendment, saying black is the colour of goddess Kali and that the ruling party of Tamil Nadu will protest over the issue till the end.

Intervening in the debate on amendment to the women's reservation law in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had taken a swipe at DMK members in the House for wearing black clothes to protest the amendment bill, saying it works as a 'kala tika' to ward off evil eye.

Referring to the black clothes and flags, he said there is a tradition to apply 'kala tika' before commencing a good work for which he thanks them.

Participating in the debate on Friday, Kanimozhi, who was dressed in a black saree, said she is "surprised that people who are there to defend Hindutva were not reminded of goddess Kali, the dark goddess who wears black".

Related Content
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burns a copy of the proposed Delimitation bill during a protest, in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, April 16, 2026 - PTI
M.K. Stalin And The Politics of Religion, Dravidian Resistance In Tamil Nadu
A political storm has erupted ahead of the Centre’s special parliamentary session, with opposition parties warning that the push for delimitation and women’s reservation could redraw India’s electoral balance without consensus. - Representative Image/ Internet Commons
Opposition Slams Special Session On Delimitation, Women’s Reservation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with people during an outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Viralimalai, Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu. - Photo: @mkstalin/X via PTI
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Surgical Strikes
Women Voters: A DMK supporter at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Villupuram rally - | Courtesy: facebook
Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK, AIADMK, TVK and the Politics Around Welfare Schemes
Related Content

She also said black is also the colour of DMK's intellectual leader Periyar, who has taught them to fight till the end.

Women Voters: A DMK supporter at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Villupuram rally - | Courtesy: facebook
Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK, AIADMK, TVK and the Politics Around Welfare Schemes

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Besides Kanimozhi, other DMK MPs were also dressed in black in the House.

The DMK MP also demanded that the women's reservation act, which provides 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, be implemented from 2029 with the same 543 seats.

The delimitation exercise should be delinked from women's quota, she demanded.

On Thursday, while the DMK members wore black clothes in the House, party leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hoisted a black flag in the state and burnt a copy of the delimitation bill, dubbing it a "black law" that seeks to make the Tamil people "refugees" in their own land.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Muhammad Abbas Departs By Getting Caught Behind | NZ 185/5 (40)

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  4. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

  5. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Star Australia Bowler Cleared By CA To Bowl For SRH In IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Delimitation, Women’s Quota: How Three Bills Could Redraw India’s Political Map

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Gun Charges

  3. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  4. Algorithms At War: Why The World Needs Rules Before AI Writes The Next Battlefield

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Muhammad Abbas Departs By Getting Caught Behind | NZ 185/5 (40)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More