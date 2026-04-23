TN polls: Kanimozhi Says DMK Coming Back In Tamil Nadu

Summary of this article
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will retain power as polling is underway across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
She pointed to the party’s five-year governance record and stressed the need to safeguard the state’s language and culture.
Saying “history will surely repeat,” she signalled a likely repeat of the DMK’s Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 performance.
Senior DMK leader and party MP Kanimozhi on Thursday expressed confidence that her party would return to power in Tamil Nadu, as polling for elections to 234 assembly segments was on across the state.
Speaking to the reporters after casting her vote here, she said "people will take the right decision and DMK regime will continue".
Stating that "truth" will emerge after the counting of votes on May 4, Kanimozhi highlighted the DMK's performance over five years and its commitment to protect the state, language and culture.
She also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to carefully consider who has the capability to protect the state before casting their votes in the election.
To a question, she said "history will surely repeat," in an apparent reference to the DMK repeating its 2021 poll show.